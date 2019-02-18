ColMundo radio throws spotlight on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Colombian ColMundo radio has broadcast a special program about Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The program featured Azerbaijan`s chargé d'affaires in Colombia Hamid Zeynalov who provided an insight into the country`s rich culture, ancient history, traditions, and tourism opportunities. He said that a number of Azerbaijan`s historical monuments are under UNESCO protection. Zeynalov emphasized that Azerbaijan`s musical art, national cuisine, and carpets are today successfully exhibited at international events.

The chargé d'affaires highlighted reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev as well as transnational energy, transport and communication projects of which Azerbaijan is the linchpin.

Zeynalov also drew listeners` attention to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia`s occupation, military aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az