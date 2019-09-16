Colombia invites Azerbaijan`s companies to attend Flower Trade Show Proflora

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombia invites the big flower companies of Azerbaijan to attend the Flower Trade Show Proflora, which will be held in Bogota from October 2-4, AzerTag reports.

The 15th edition of the event will bring together more than 200 companies from 16 exhibiting countries.

Proflora is one of the most important international promotion fairs for Colombian floriculture, which has become a meeting point for all actors in the industry of the flowers, and also it is a platform to discover products like flower, plant, trees, and much more. Growers and breeders exhibiting will participate in this fair. National and international cut flowers experts will be the members of the jury.

Since 1991, Proflora has established itself as a flower trade show. In these 30 years, Proflora has developed into a major instrument to promote Colombian flowers. This trade show takes place every two years.

The main exhibitors will be international flower producers, suppliers of inputs, service companies, breeders, and all floriculture key members.

For 15 years, Colombian flowers have been imported to Azerbaijan by the huge flowers companies. The import has reached its peak in 2018.

News.Az

