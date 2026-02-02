Colombia may adopt ASAN model to boost ties with Azerbaijan

Colombia may introduce Azerbaijan’s ASAN public service model as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Implementing the ASAN model could play an important role in strengthening cooperation between Baku and Bogota, particularly in public administration and digital governance, News.Az reports, citing Colombian magazine Acta Diurna.

February 2026 marks the anniversary of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Colombia’s Ministry of Information Technology and Communications and Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations. The agreement was signed during the World Governments Summit.

The memorandum aims to simplify public service delivery in Colombia by applying international best practices, focusing on efficiency, transparency and citizen-oriented services — key features of Azerbaijan’s ASAN model.

The agreement also includes plans for Colombian civil servants to complete internship programs at ASAN centers in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani experts are expected to support knowledge transfer and provide technical guidance during implementation stages.

If fully implemented, Colombia could become the first country in the Americas to adopt the ASAN service model. The system is already used successfully in several countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Recently, the first ASAN-style service center outside Azerbaijan was launched in Pakistan, reflecting growing international interest in the model.

Analysts say the potential introduction of ASAN services in Colombia could strengthen digital government cooperation and expand Azerbaijan’s international public administration partnerships.

