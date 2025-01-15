Combined Arms Army to join "Winter Exercise 2025" - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the military cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a national flag change ceremony was held in preparation for the joint "Winter Exercise 2025," set to take place in Kars, Türkiye, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry

The flag platoon, having received the flag from the Combined Arms Army Command, commenced its march from the city of Nakhchivan to the Sadarak border checkpoint, specifically the Umid Bridge over the Araz River. At the same time, the Turkish flag platoon initiated its march from the city of Kars towards the location designated for the ceremony.Following the performance of the national anthems of the republics of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a flag change ceremony was conducted at the Umid Bridge.Subsequently, during an event organized to mark the departure of personnel and military equipment to the training site, Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov emphasized the significance of the collaborative military drills and extended his best wishes for the success of the exercise participants.After the event, the units designated to participate in the training departed from the city of Nakhchivan.As outlined in the exercise plan, a range of training and combat tasks is scheduled to be carried out in residential areas, as well as in regions characterized by challenging terrain, strong snow, and extreme cold conditions.

News.Az