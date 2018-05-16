Combines Arms Army stages live-fire drills in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery units of the Combined Arms Army conducted live-fire tactical exercises in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises the tasks to repel the enemy’s sudden attack and restore defense in favorable positions were successfully fulfilled.

All the goals and objectives set in the exercises were successfully achieved and fulfilled.

The fulfillment of these exercises shows that the Combined Arms Army, which stands out with its high level of combat skills and is fully equipped with modern weaponry, is capable of coordinating any combat operation independently of foreign military formations and of performing all military tasks with precision.

News.Az

News.Az