Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces is on a visit to USA

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces is on a visit to USA

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces is on a visit to USA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov is on a visit to the USA at the invitation of the US Naval Operations Command, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

Vice Admiral S. Bakirov will participate in the 25th International Seapower Symposium to be held in Newport, USA with the participation of senior international naval leaders from 90 countries and heads of different marine organisations.

The main purpose of the symposium is to hold discussions on the issues of ensuring navigation security by the Navy and civilian maritime organizations in sea transport, as well as organizing a joint actions counter potential threats.

News.Az