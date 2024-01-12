Commando units of Azerbaijani army increase professionalism VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tactical-special exercises on increasing the professionalism of Operations Commando units are being held in accordance with the training plan for 2024, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

On the next day of the exercises, the commandos clarified the tasks and accomplished tactical redeployment activities in difficult terrain areas. The tasks on breaching the imaginary enemy defense and capturing the base point were successfully fulfilled.

Commandos are demonstrating high professionalism during the execution of tasks in tactical-special exercises, which are focused on further improve the practical skills of military personnel.

News.Az