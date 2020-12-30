Competition dedicated to Innoweek-Innovation week finalized

+ ↺ − 16 px

Winners of the contest digitally supported by Azercell awarded

The results of the competition among the journalists within the "InnoWeek-Innovation Week 2020" organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and digitally sponsored by “Azercell Telecom” LLC have been announced.

Faig Abasguliyev, the author of “Working Time” TV program on ARB24 in the nomination "Best program about Innoweek 2020", Nigar Rahmanova, journalist of CBC TV in the nomination "Best TV plot", and Ilhama Abulfat, the journalist of Oxu.az, in the nomination of “Best article” were selected as a result of the jury's evaluation in 3 nominations on the topic of “Innoweek – Innovation Week 2020”. The winners received certificates and valuable gifts.

It is worth noting that, InnoWeek - Innovation Week was held on December 14-19 on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and joint partnership of UN Development Program, the Innovation Agency, and “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

Interesting and various meetings with the participation of local and international experts were organized in Azerbaijan as part of the week, which aims to disclose innovative ideas and expand the startup movement. World Internet Summit, Cybersecurity webinar, Forum of Innovations and Technologies, Towards Creative Solutions Olympiad and an online cybersports tournament have been recently held as a part of InnoWeek. Besides, the most innovative and active companies and projects in the field of innovation in 2019-2020 were awarded in various nominations.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

News.Az