Competition for establishment of new radio channel announced

The next meeting of National Television and Radio Council of Azerbaijan has been held today, the Council told APA.

It was noted that discussions have been held on establishing a new radio channel.

The decision has been adopted to announce a competition for launching a radio channel in Baku and Absheron territory on the frequency of 102. MHz from November 12 till December 12.

