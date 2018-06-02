Competition for title of best WMD protection platoon held

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense, a competition for the title "The best WMD (weapons of mass destruction) protection platoon" is held in the Chemical Protection Troops.

In the course of the competition, the ability of military personnel of platoons to bring the WMD protection equipment, standard devices, means and devices of special equipment into the state of readiness to use are checked, as well as the skills of military chemists to meet established standards, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

At the end of the competition, the best platoon will be determined based on the results demonstrated in readiness for WMD protection, as well as the level of special and tactical-special readiness of military personnel.

