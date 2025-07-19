Congo, M23 rebels to sign declaration of principles in effort to end fighting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group are set to sign a declaration of principles aimed at ending months of deadly conflict in eastern Congo, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The signing is expected to take place on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, marking a significant step forward after prolonged negotiations.

The upcoming agreement, mediated by Qatar, will outline an immediate ceasefire and pave the way for formal peace talks. However, sources stress that critical issues, including the withdrawal of rebel forces and the reintegration of captured territories, remain unresolved, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"This is only one step in the discussions," a Congolese source close to the talks told Reuters, noting the intense pressure from Washington to reach a breakthrough. Massad Boulos, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on African affairs, is currently in Doha overseeing the final stages of the talks.

The U.S. has been playing an increasingly active role in the peace process, hosting separate discussions between Congo and Rwanda. On June 27, the foreign ministers of both countries signed a peace deal in Washington and met with Trump, who warned of “very severe penalties, financial and otherwise” for any violations of the agreement.

Trump is pushing for a “Washington Accord” to be signed by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame by the end of July.

M23, which has been accused of receiving direct military support from Rwanda, seized the strategic city of Goma in January 2025 and has since advanced through North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives this year and forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes, raising fears of a broader regional war.

A recent United Nations expert report obtained by Reuters concluded that Kigali exercises “command and control” over M23 operations. Rwanda, however, denies these accusations, claiming its involvement is limited to self-defense against Hutu militias, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), linked to the 1994 genocide.

Congo initially refused to negotiate with M23, labeling the group as a terrorist organization. But a surprise meeting between Tshisekedi and Kagame, arranged by Qatar in March, led to direct talks.

Despite progress, frustration has mounted over the slow pace of negotiations and unresolved issues such as the release of detained M23 members and reopening of banking systems in rebel-held areas.

The declaration of principles is expected to include a framework for a permanent ceasefire and a roadmap for restoring state authority in eastern Congo once a final peace deal is signed. However, an M23 source confirmed that no provisions for troop withdrawal have been included so far.

