Yandex metrika counter

Congolese president visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Congolese president visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports. 

President Denis Sassou Nguesso commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Congolese President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

News about - Congolese president visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

News about - Congolese president visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      