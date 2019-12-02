Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Republic to review President’s request on December 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 2, the next meeting of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held, the press service of the Court told APA.

The request will be reviewed at a plenary session of the Constitutional Court Plenum with the participation of parties at 12:00 on December 4.

Note that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 2 has sent a request to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of the issue of the dissolution of parliament, as stated in the request of the Milli Mejlis “On the appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

News.Az

