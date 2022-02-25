Construction of school in Azerbaijan’s Shusha will be completed in late 2022

The construction of a school in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city continues, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

The minister said the construction of the school will be completed in December 2022.

He said the construction of a school has also been launched in Aghdam city.

“The school design work is underway in Jabrayil and Fuzuli cities,” Amrullayev added.

News.Az