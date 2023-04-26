Construction of schools in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam and Shusha nears completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of schools in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam and Shusha cities is nearing completion, the country’s minister of science and education, Emin Amrullayev, said on Wednesday.

He made the remark at an international scientific conference co-organized by the ruling New Azerbaijani Party and Baku State University as part of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", News.Az reports.

Amrullayev noted that two schools have already been commissioned in the liberated territories.

The minister stressed that in every village, and settlement liberated from occupation, schools will be restored and the concept of schools for internally displaced persons will disappear.

