Iran says ports ready to support ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran says ports ready to support ships in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran said its ports are ready to provide a range of support services to commercial vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing regional tensions and uncertainty over maritime security.

According to a message issued by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, ships navigating regional waters — including those entering Iranian territorial waters — can access services such as fuel supply, technical maintenance, logistical support, and medical assistance when needed, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The advisory was directed to ship commanders operating in the region. The message will reportedly be broadcast through maritime communication channels and VHF radio systems several times daily over a three-day period.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, particularly for global oil transport, making it a focal point for geopolitical and security tensions.

The announcement comes amid heightened friction involving the United States and Iran over maritime activity in the region. According to the report, U.S. naval measures and broader security developments have contributed to rising tensions in recent weeks.

Despite earlier attempts at diplomatic de-escalation, including a ceasefire arrangement reached in early April through mediation efforts, regional stability remains fragile, with shipping safety in the Strait continuing to be closely monitored by global markets and maritime operators.

News.Az