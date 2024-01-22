COP29 Organizing Committee convenes its first meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement held its first meeting on Monday.

Emphasizing that one of Azerbaijan's national priorities for socio-economic development until 2030 is articulated as the "Country of Clean Environment and Green Growth", Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 compared to the base year 1990. Samir Nuriyev underscored that liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, had been declared green energy zones.

Samir Nuriyev noted that the declaration of 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is an integral part of the purposeful and consistent state policy pursued in the field of environmental protection in the country.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee stressed that Azerbaijan constantly supports international efforts in the sphere of environmental protection and global climate change, highlighting the country’s contributions in this regard.

Samir Nuriyev said that the activities carried out in Azerbaijan in response to the climate change are highly regarded in the international arena, adding that the unanimous decision to hold the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is considered one of the world’s large-scale and most prestigious events, in Azerbaijan, is assessed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as a clear indicator of the respect and trust in Azerbaijan in the international arena.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee referred to the task given by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 meeting held on December 15, 2023, saying that all necessary measures will be taken to host the event at the highest level.

Samir Nuriyev mentioned that this week the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change would send a technical mission to Azerbaijan. He also added that preparatory work would be carried out through dialogue, underlining the need to assess needs in all relevant areas to organize COP29. Samir Nuriyev pointed out that Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the international community and a reliable partner, maintains exchange of experience with the countries that have hosted the COP in previous years.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President-Designate of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev informed about the work carried out to fulfill tasks given by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding COP29. He underscored Azerbaijan’s readiness for constructive cooperation and dialogue with countries, international organizations, international non-governmental organizations, civil society, local and international media and other counterparts in the process of preparation for COP29.

The meeting also heard the reports of the members of the Organizing Committee on the agenda issues.

Following the meeting, the Secretariat of the Organizing Committee, the President-Designate of COP29 and others were assigned tasks on issues such as the Operating Company, the finalization of the Action Plan regarding the organization and holding of COP29, as well as other related issues.

News.Az