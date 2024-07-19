COP29 President: Agenda will cover all societal and economic sectors worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 agenda will encompass all societal and economic sectors worldwide, the COP29 President and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, said at the presentation of the COP29 Chairmanship's Action Plan.

According to him, COP29 will focus on addressing problems with air emissions in trade, energy, tourism, and transportation. Also, the topics of COP29 will be gender equality, education, and urbanization."We are trying to cover all important aspects of life. This is what inclusiveness is all about. We will spare no effort to achieve sustainable development and inclusive outcomes," Babayev said.He emphasized that COP29 aims to make decisions that will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees."National adaptation plans, action plans, and numerous initiatives will be discussed at COP29. All steps will have global and regional significance," Babayev said.To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

News.Az