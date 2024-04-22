COP29 president meets with UN Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, COP29 wrote on its page on X, News.az reports.

"President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and the COP29 team met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Earth Day at the UN. We are determined to work together to bring the parties together, ensure all fulfil past promises, and enable action to keep 1.5 ºC within reach," the statement said.

News.Az