COP29 to host Central Asia and Azerbaijan Energy Investment Forum

The Central Asia and Azerbaijan Energy Investment Forum will take place with the framework of COP29, Deputy Energy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov said at the first meeting of Central Asian energy ministers in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The deputy minister pointed out that the heads of state's political will paves the way for a plethora of opportunities to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with a special emphasis on the potential for fostering partnership relations between the countries."The 'Central Asia and Azerbaijan Energy Investment Forum' will be conducted as part of COP29, which includes worldwide efforts and high-level events focused on the transition to green energy," he said.It was noted that the creation of the "Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe" green energy corridor and the next steps in this direction were also discussed.Moreover, it was emphasized that the draft Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transfer of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan was agreed upon. The Terms of Reference for the preparation of a preliminary feasibility study of the project were approved, and the Italian CESI company was selected for its development.

News.Az