Coronavirus cases revealed among 548 people returning to Azerbaijan from Russia

"Propaganda work regarding the fight against the coronavirus should be carried out on TV channels, as well as in public transport, and should not be stopped."

This was stated by Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Board of Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) at the press conference dedicated to softening of the restrictions of the special quarantine regime in accordance with the sanitary and epidemiological situation.



"Disinfection measures must be continued, personal hygiene should be observed. Informational posters should be posted in the workplace. We thank the staff of the Interior Ministry for supporting us in this work," he said.



Bayarmli noted that more than 10,000 citizens were brought to the country by air in March: “The operational headquarters announced that air communication with foreign countries will not be restored in May. Recently, 548 people from Russia were diagnosed with coronavirus. We must definitely apply a quarantine regime for citizens arriving from abroad."

