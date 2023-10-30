Council of Europe Sec-Gen thanks Azerbaijani State Security Service head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has expressed her gratitude to Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service Ali Naghiyev for signing the CoE’s Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs, News.Az reports.

“Thanks, Mr Ali Naghi oglu Naghiyev for signing the CoE’s Convention against organ trafficking,” Burić said on X.

During their meeting, the sides also focused on the importance of promoting dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including through confidence-building measures.

Meanwhile, the Convention requires national coordination measures, awareness-raising, victim identification and support measures, as well as a "recovery and reflection period" during which victims of trafficking will not be expelled from the host State.

