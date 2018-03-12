Council of Europe Secretary General offers condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has sent a letter of condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku’s Khatai district,” Jagland said in the letter, according to APA.

“On behalf of the Council of Europe and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my condolences to the families of the victims, the Azerbaijani leadership and the people of Azerbaijan. During these sad moments the Council of Europe is next to the people of Azerbaijan,” the secretary general said.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has also extended his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over a deadly fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

News.Az

