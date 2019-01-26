Counselor: The real discontent is in Armenia, not Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The real discontent is in Armenia, not Azerbaijan, according to the letter sent by counselor for the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the US Vugar Gurbanov to The Washington Post in connection with the recently published editorial.

“An interesting lesson from the recent history of our region is that while Azerbaijan has been a target of persistent and excessive criticism, it was in neighboring Armenia that the real popular discontent was brewing against the militaristic government. Yet, so fixated many pundits remained with Azerbaijan that discontent in Armenia, which led to an abrupt regime change, was conveniently ignored for years by most Western observers,” said the letter.

As for the case of blogger Mehman Huseynov, Gurbanov wrote that he is not on a hunger strike, as he himself stated and several European officials, who met him very recently, testified to.

“Nor is there any evidence of other detainees holding a hunger strike, either.”

Huseynov just personally appealed to President Ilham Aliyev and all criminal proceedings against Huseynov have been ceased, reads the letter.

News.Az

News.Az