Countries colonized by France unable to maintain their independence - Polynesia's representative

The countries colonized by France are unable to maintain their independence, said Robert Le Coll, Polynesia's representative.

Polynesia suffers from being a colony of France, Robert Le Coll said at an international conference on the topic “Neocolonialism: human rights violations and injustice,” organized in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Countries in the Pacific that have become French colonies are unable to maintain their independence. France is attempting to gain control of these countries. Polynesia has been granted formal autonomy, but only on paper. In fact, France makes all of the decisions,” he added.

An international conference entitled "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" kicked off in Baku today.

Officials and representatives from 14 countries, including French overseas territories, the remains of the French colonial empire, as well as Corsica are attending the conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

News.Az