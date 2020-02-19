Court hearing on criminal case of Armenia’s ex-president Sargsyan announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first court hearing on the criminal case against Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan, former minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan, owner of Flash

They were charged under the Criminal Code article on organizing, inciting and assisting large-scale appropriation or squander, whereas former minister of culture Sergo Karapetyan—under the article on large-scale appropriation or squander.

During the investigation of the criminal case being investigated at the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, it was found out that with the organization of third president Serzh Sargsyan, the impelling of the owner of Flesh company Barsegh Beglaryan, with the assistance of former deputy minister of agriculture Samvel Galstyan and head of the Agriculture Ministry’s Department of Crop Production Gevorg Harutyunyan, former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan misused—from January 25 to February 7, 2013—the government reserve fund for state support the subsidy of 489,160,310 drams allocated for the 15,391,765 liters of diesel fuel that was sold during the implementation of assistance programs.

News.Az

