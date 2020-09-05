COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 304

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan over the last 24 hours, according to Armenian media.

Coronavirus cases have reached 304 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

270 people recovered so far. The total number of active cases is 32.

55 people are in quarantine.

News.Az

News.Az