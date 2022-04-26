Situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is very positive: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is very positive, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge on April 26, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Aliyev pointed out the fruitful cooperation between the World Health Organization and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The head of state thanked the World Health Organization for its continued support for Azerbaijan in the fight against COVID-19, noting that the recommendations of WHO on combating COVID-19 were valuable for the country.

President Aliyev said that the situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan was very positive, and as a result of the measures taken, the situation was kept under control during the difficult period of the pandemic. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to start vaccination at the beginning of last year, and more than 13 million vaccines have been used in the country to date. The vaccination process in Azerbaijan has been met with understanding. The head of state said it was an example of citizens’ confidence in the policy pursued by the state.

President Aliyev said that pandemic restrictions were being gradually lifted in the country, adding that very few restrictions were still in effect and that the Azerbaijani public was understanding of that.

News.Az