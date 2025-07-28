Cowboys’ veteran OL Rob Jones suffers serious neck injury

+ ↺ − 16 px



The Dallas Cowboys have been hit early by injury during their first padded practice of training camp. Veteran offensive lineman Rob Jones, who had been working closely with the starters and mentoring first-round pick Tyler Booker, suffered a serious neck injury Sunday.

Jones “broke a bone in his neck” and is expected to be sidelined for 2 to 3 months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jones had been an important presence on the Cowboys’ offensive line, not only contributing on the field but also guiding Booker as he adjusts to the NFL. After Sunday’s practice, Jones was seen coaching Booker before the severity of his injury was known.

Jones praised Booker’s work ethic earlier this weekend, saying, “I told Book when he first got here, he trained in the offseason, ‘I’m here to help you. Whatever you need help with, I’m going to help you. If I see something, I’m here to tell you. I want you to be the best version of yourself. When you go out there Week 1, it's time to kick those boys.’ That’s what it’s all about.”

With Jones sidelined, Booker is now expected to take on a bigger role in the starting lineup. Fortunately, Jones will remain around the team to continue mentoring him through the season.

This injury adds to the early challenges for the Cowboys as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

News.Az