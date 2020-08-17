Creative face masks inspired by coronavirus (NO COMMENT)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Edmond Kok has created more than 170 experimental face masks, inspired both by the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong's own political problems, Euronews reports.

Like many in the theatre and performing industry, 50-year-old costume designer and actor Edmond Kok has suffered from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, but this hasn't slowed down his creativity.

Presenting them on his social media platforms, "edmondkok" on Instagram, his masks are gaining attention.

His creations are all dramatic and playful takes on the ubiquitous face mask for art, not daily wear.

News.Az