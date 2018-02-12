Crime level increased in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crime rate in Armenia in 2017 increased by 8.1% (or 1520 cases) compared to 2016 (18,764 versus 20,284).

Oxu.Az reports with reference to news.am that according to the police report, growth is due to some increase in crimes of medium severity and improvement of work on identification and detection. At the same time, the number of gravest crimes (198 - 164) decreased by 11.4% and the number of grave crimes (3081 - 2729) - by 17.2%. The number of murders (66-49), attempts of murders (36-23), sexual assaults (118-102) decreased.

The number of burglaries (1250 - 889), hijacking of vehicles (49 - 44) decreased.

At the same time, the number of cases of illegal circulation of arms increased (729 - 858).

News.Az

