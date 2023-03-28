Criminal case initiated following assassination attempt on Azerbaijani MP - Prosecutor General's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case was opened following the assassination attempt on Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa, News.az reports with citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The prosecutor's office initiated a criminal case on the fact of wounding the MP Mustafa in front of his house in Baku’s Sabunchi district. At present, the First Deputy Prosecutor General, the Baku city prosecutor and the investigative team are at the scene. We ask media representatives not to publish information about the incident without clarification from the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.

News.Az