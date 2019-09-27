Criminal proceedings brought against Sargsyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sufficient evidence has been obtained to involve Armenia's ex-defense minister Vigen Sargsyan as an accused-on-trial, according to the press release issued by the Armenian Investigative Committee.

The criminal case was instituted in relation to the case of excess of official powers by the relevant officials of the Armenian Ministry of Defense (allocating the apartments in a multi-apartment building in Yerevan in January 2018 by violating the procedure established by a government decision).



The criminal case has been forwarded to Armenia's Special Investigation Service for the preliminary investigation to continue, News.am reported.

Vigen Sargsyan is part of the instigator of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan's inner circle.

News.Az

News.Az