Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, scores stunning bicycle kick - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40, delivered a breathtaking overhead bicycle kick as Al Nassr secured a 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The Portuguese forward shared the moment on X, captioning it, “Best caption wins!” after his 96th-minute strike wowed fans in Riyadh.

The win moved Al Nassr four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League after nine matches. Fellow former Premier League stars Joao Felix and Sadio Mane also contributed to the scoreline.

Despite dazzling performances, Ronaldo, who previously starred for Real Madrid and Manchester United, is still chasing his first title since joining the Saudi club nearly three years ago.

News.Az