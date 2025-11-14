Cristiano Ronaldo risks missing World Cup opener after first international red card

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo may face a suspension at the start of next summer’s World Cup finals — assuming Portugal secure qualification — after receiving the first red card of his senior international career in Thursday’s shock defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The 39-year-old was dismissed in Dublin during Portugal’s 2–0 loss, a result driven by Troy Parrott’s first-half brace. Ronaldo initially received a yellow card just past the hour mark for catching defender Dara O’Shea with his elbow while contesting a corner. But after a VAR review, Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg upgraded the caution to a straight red, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ronaldo reacted angrily, exchanging words with Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson as he left the pitch. Tensions between the two had simmered before kickoff, with Ronaldo accusing Hallgrimsson of pressuring officials and Hallgrimsson later joking that referees should not let Ronaldo “referee the game” himself.

Irish supporters mocked Ronaldo with exaggerated crying gestures — mimicking an earlier gesture he had made at O’Shea — prompting a sarcastic thumbs-up from the Portugal captain.

Hallgrimsson later said Ronaldo told him he had “complimented” him for influencing the referee but insisted the dismissal was solely the result of Ronaldo’s actions on the field. “This was just a moment of a little silliness from him,” he added.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez defended his captain, calling the red card “harsh” and claiming Ronaldo had spent nearly an hour “being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed” before the incident. Martinez argued the clash with O’Shea looked worse on camera than it was in reality.

Why Ronaldo Could Be Banned for the World Cup

Ronaldo will automatically miss Portugal’s next qualifier against Armenia on Sunday as they attempt to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup. Portugal lead Group F by two points with one match remaining.

If Portugal qualify, FIFA’s disciplinary regulations mean Ronaldo could face further suspension. Serious foul play carries a mandatory ban of at least two matches, while violent conduct — including elbowing — requires a minimum three-match ban, according to ESPN.

Because such suspensions must be served in competitive matches, not friendlies, Ronaldo could be forced to miss Portugal’s first one or two games at the World Cup if qualification is secured on Sunday.

The 40-year-old has already confirmed that the 2026 tournament will be the final World Cup of his career, adding extra weight to the disciplinary committee’s impending decision.

Should Portugal fail to top Group F and be pushed into the UEFA play-offs, any extended ban would instead be served against Armenia and subsequently in the play-off semi-final and final — potentially allowing Ronaldo to start the World Cup with a clean slate.

The football world now awaits FIFA’s ruling as Ronaldo faces the possibility of beginning his final World Cup on the sidelines.

News.Az