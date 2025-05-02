Croatian speaker set to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic is set to visit Azerbaijan this upcoming fall, according to Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Branko Zebic.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman is also expected to visit Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing local media.

Political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers will be held between the two countries this month.

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

News.Az