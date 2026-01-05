Cuba reports 32 combatants killed in US Venezuela raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuba reported that 32 of its combatants were killed during a U.S. military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel declared January 5–6 as national days of mourning, honoring the fallen personnel, who were on official missions with the Revolutionary Armed Forces and Ministry of the Interior, deployed at Venezuela’s request, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Venezuelan government also paid tribute, stating it “honors the 32 Cuban combatants who gave their lives fulfilling their duty in cooperation and defense missions.”

U.S. authorities confirmed that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are held in New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center facing federal charges, while Venezuelan officials demand their immediate release, calling the operation a violation of sovereignty.

