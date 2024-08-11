Current medal standings at the Paris 2024 Olympics
The United States currently leads the medal standings with a total of 126 medals (40 gold, 44 silver, 42 bronze). China follows in second place with 91 medals (40 gold, 27 silver, 24 bronze). France, the host nation, holds third place with 64 medals (16 gold, 26 silver, 22 bronze).
Top 10 Countries by Medal Count:
USA – 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, 42 bronze)
China – 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, 24 bronze)
France – 64 (16 gold, 26 silver, 22 bronze)
Great Britain – 65 (14 gold, 22 silver, 29 bronze)
Japan – 45 (20 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze)
Australia – 53 (18 gold, 19 silver, 16 bronze)
Italy – 40 (12 gold, 13 silver, 15 bronze)
Germany – 33 (12 gold, 13 silver, 8 bronze)
South Korea – 32 (13 gold, 9 silver, 10 bronze)
Netherlands – 34 (15 gold, 7 silver, 12 bronze)
Azerbaijan has also performed admirably, earning 7 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze).
The United States remains at the top of the leaderboard, while China and France secure their places among the top three.
For the full list of participating countries and their medal counts, please visit this link .
