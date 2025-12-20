Cyprus ready to support EU-Iran relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cypriot foreign minister expressed hope that, as the holder of the EU’s rotating presidency in early 2026, his country could play a positive role in improving relations between the EU and Iran.

Constantinos Kombos made the remarks at a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kombos emphasized the importance of Cyprus’ longstanding relations with Iran and stated that his country has always considered itself committed to respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Iran.

Referring to the start of Cyprus’ rotating presidency of the European Union from early 2026, he expressed hope that his country would be able to play a positive role in advancing relations between the EU and Iran.

For his part, Araqchi referred to Iran’s principled approach based on respect for the national sovereignty of all countries, including Cyprus, and recalled the necessity of adherence to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed that Iran categorically rejects and deems unacceptable any interventionist positions regarding its own territorial integrity.

The two senior diplomats also exchanged views on Iran-Cyprus bilateral relations as well as international developments.

News.Az