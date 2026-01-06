Czech FM meets Ukraine ambassador ahead of Sybiha call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka met with Ukraine’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, on Monday to discuss recent anti-Ukrainian remarks by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Tomio Okamura, local media reported.

The meeting, described by Macinka as “serious,” addressed concerns about anti-Ukrainian sentiments in segments of Czech society. Officials emphasized that the session was not a formal summons of the ambassador, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Macinka said he will continue the discussions during a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday.

The meeting followed Zvarych’s public criticism of Okamura, who had attacked Ukraine’s leadership, EU aspirations, and arms supplies in his New Year’s address. Macinka noted that it was inappropriate for a foreign ambassador to publicly comment on statements by one of the Czech Republic’s top constitutional officials.

Sybiha, however, defended Zvarych, saying the ambassador acted professionally in responding to unacceptable remarks about Ukraine and its government.

News.Az