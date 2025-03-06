D-8 proposes meeting in Baku to enhance investment co-op among member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary-General of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam has proposed a meeting in Baku to boost investment cooperation among the member states.

“On his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, D-8 Secretary General, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam met with Elnur Əliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, on 5 March 2025,” the organization said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Imam congratulated Azerbaijan on joining the D-8 and highlighted the organization's key initiatives to promote trade and economic prosperity among member states. He stressed the importance of the PTA, Customs, and Visa Agreements in boosting intra-trade activities.

“He proposed hosting a meeting in Baku with Investment Promotion Agencies of D-8 countries to enhance investment cooperation among the D-8 Member States,” said the post.

“Mr. Əliyev welcomed the proposal and expressed readiness to collaborate on various priority areas, including transportation, SMEs, HR development, ICT, trade, and investment,” it noted.

The meeting also underscored the significance of e-commerce and investment partnerships and agreed on follow-up technical sessions on the modalities of the proposed activities.

News.Az