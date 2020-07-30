Daily COVID-19 recoveries close to 1,000 in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 982 more recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 213,539, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 967 people contracted the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which pushed the overall count to 229,891.

The country's death toll from coronavirus rose to 5,674 with 15 new fatalities reported in the past day.

Health care professionals conducted over 43,236 tests for the disease since Wednesday, raising the total count to over 4.75 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 668,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

More than 17.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries nearing 10 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

