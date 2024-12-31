Dallas Cowboys release running back Ezekiel Elliott

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott, bringing an end to his second stint with the team after 15 games in the 2024 season.

Elliott requested the release, which was granted by the Cowboys on Tuesday, giving him the opportunity to join a playoff contender for the remainder of the season, News.az reports citing kfoxtv Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shared a heartfelt statement expressing gratitude for Elliott's contributions to the franchise:"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today. As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."Elliott, drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in 2015, leaves a lasting legacy in Dallas. Over eight seasons, he accumulated 8,488 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns, ranking third in franchise history in both categories. Known for his powerful running style and durability, Elliott was a key player during his prime years, solidifying his place in team history.However, the 2024 season marked a challenging chapter for the running back. He recorded career lows with 226 rushing yards and an average of 3.1 yards per carry. His reduced role in the offense reflected a broader shift in the team’s strategy.Elliott's departure also follows a suspension earlier in the season for disciplinary reasons, including reportedly missing meetings ahead of the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons. While acknowledging the suspension, Jones praised Elliott’s overall character and contributions:"You run red lights, you do things like that — I can't emphasize enough what an exemplary teammate Zeke is. In my mind, he's what a football player is all about. But this was a discipline thing."Despite the challenges, Jones reiterated his admiration for Elliott, emphasizing the running back's work ethic and positive influence within the team.As Elliott seeks to join a playoff contender, his departure marks the end of an era for the Cowboys. While his performance declined in recent seasons, Elliott's impact on the franchise will remain a key part of Dallas Cowboys history. Fans will remember him as one of the standout players to don the Star.

News.Az