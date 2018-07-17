Yandex metrika counter

Date of Azerbaijani president’s visit to Russia rescheduled

  • Politics
  • Share
Date of Azerbaijani president’s visit to Russia rescheduled

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will make a visit to Russia on September 1, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin announced on July 17.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council on Tuesday, AzVision.az reports citing APA.

President Aliyev’s visit to Russia was previously scheduled for August 30. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      