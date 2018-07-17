Date of Azerbaijani president’s visit to Russia rescheduled

Date of Azerbaijani president’s visit to Russia rescheduled

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will make a visit to Russia on September 1, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin announced on July 17.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council on Tuesday, AzVision.az reports citing APA.

President Aliyev’s visit to Russia was previously scheduled for August 30.

News.Az

News.Az