Date of Azerbaijani president’s visit to Russia rescheduled
- 17 Jul 2018 07:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will make a visit to Russia on September 1, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin announced on July 17.
He made the remarks at a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council on Tuesday, AzVision.az reports citing APA.
President Aliyev’s visit to Russia was previously scheduled for August 30.
