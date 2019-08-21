Date of next meeting of commission on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Georgian state border announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Expert groups of the Commission on delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to joint work in uncoordinated areas of the state border, said in a statement issued by Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, APA’s local bureau reports.

According to the statement, on August 20, areas nearby Vakhtangisi village and Keshikchidag complex were inspected.

“The experts discussed the positions and presented the conclusions of the commissions of the two countries on these sections. The co-chairs of the commission will be informed about the results of the work carried out. It is expected that the first stage of the territory inspection by experts will last until August 23, after which it is planned to start the second stage to inspect the remaining sections as soon as possible. The next meeting of the commission is planned to held in Tbilisi in September” the Ministry said.

News.Az

News.Az