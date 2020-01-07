Yandex metrika counter

Date of sending PACE observation group to Azerbaijan made public

  • Politics
  • Share
Date of sending PACE observation group to Azerbaijan made public

The Assembly will send an observer delegation in February, composed of 30 members from all five political groups in the Assembly, together with the two monitoring co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, said PACE in response to APA’s inquiry.

The delegation is due to visit from 7 to 10 February, but there will also be an earlier “pre-electoral” visit by a smaller delegation.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      