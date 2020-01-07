Date of sending PACE observation group to Azerbaijan made public
- 07 Jan 2020 22:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144647
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/date-of-sending-pace-observation-group-to-azerbaijan-made-public Copied
The Assembly will send an observer delegation in February, composed of 30 members from all five political groups in the Assembly, together with the two monitoring co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, said PACE in response to APA’s inquiry.
The delegation is due to visit from 7 to 10 February, but there will also be an earlier “pre-electoral” visit by a smaller delegation.
News.Az