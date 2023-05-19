Date of the meeting of the working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is agreed - Russian deputy PM

The time and place of the next one-on-one meeting of the tripartite working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be determined after the consultations of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk told TASS, News.az reports.

He noted that during the day intensive consultations were held between the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan under their joint chairmanship within the tripartite working group on the issue of restoring transport communications in the South Caucasus region.

It was noted that the final decision on the place and time of the next one-on-one meeting of the tripartite working group will be taken after consultations.

News.Az