Day 2 of Russia-Ukraine-US trilateral talks wraps up in Abu Dhabi

Day two of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday has concluded.

The talks in the Emirati capital concluded and that Moscow's delegation, led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the country's Armed Forces, returned to the hotel where they are staying, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Representatives of the American delegation, which took part in the talks, headed to the airport after the negotiations.

Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne also confirmed, citing a source in Kyiv's delegation, that the talks have ended, noting they lasted over three hours.

No official statement has yet been made after the talks.

However, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on the US social media company X that Ukrainian officials told him the talks were "positive" and "constructive," adding another round of talks will be held in Abu Dhabi "next week."

Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's delegation, wrote on the US social media platform Facebook following the first day of talks on Friday that the negotiations are focused on parameters for ending the war with "a dignified, lasting peace."

Earlier that day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists that the issue of the Donbas region would be “key” during the trilateral talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that efforts to resolve the conflict, which is set next month to hit the four-year mark, are “progressing.”

He further stressed the importance of implementing what he called the “Anchorage formula,” a reference to a face-to-face meeting last August between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

