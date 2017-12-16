Day of Poetry held in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 15, the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala hosted the Day of Poetry, devoted the theme of patriotism.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan-Korean Cultural Exchange Association SEBA (Seoul-Baku) on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and with the support of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, APA’s local bureau reported.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, members of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, figures of literature and culture, young poets, as well as veterans of the Karabakh war from Gabala and representatives of the public took part in the event held on the eve of December 31 – Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

A film reflecting the attention and care by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev to poets and writers, as well as their meetings with military servicemen was displayed at the opening of the event.

Addressing the event, People’s Poet Nariman Hasanzadeh noted that the theme of patriotism has always been relevant in Azerbaijani literature and is of special significance in the modern period.

Young poets Farid Huseynov, Gulnar Gasimli, Lamiya Isayeva, Zahra Badalbeyli, Alsu Jarchili, Aynur Nurlu, Heyran Huseynova and Shahana Mushfig read their poems about the war, as well as about Azerbaijan and Baku.

Then Leyla Aliyeva read her poems dedicated to the memory of Zahra and the city of Baku.

At the event, the participants of the literary project “Söz” (Word), initiated by Nigar Hasanzade – Asgar Novruzov, Leyla Gurbanova, Sabina Valibeyova, Zaur Rakhshan and Firdovsi Rasul also read their poems.

Moreover, People’s Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, honored artists Fargana Alimgizi and Sevda Alekberzadeh, assistant professor of Azerbaijan National Conservatory, pianist Naia Shahmammadova and Gabala children's choir performed songs and melodies.

The “Collection of poems by young poets on patriotism”, published with the support of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, was presented at the event. The book, which includes 61 poems of 47 young poets, including Leyla Aliyeva, was distributed among the participants and guests.

News.Az

News.Az