Yandex metrika counter

Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Iran

  • Culture
  • Share
Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Iran

Days of Azerbaijani Culture will be held in Iran on July 3-9, AzerTag reports.

As part of the Days of Culture, the concerts, performances photo exhibition, will be arranged in various cities of Iran.

The Days of Culture aims to develop bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as to promote Azerbaijan`s culture, art, tourism potential in Iran.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      