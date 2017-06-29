Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Iran

Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Days of Azerbaijani Culture will be held in Iran on July 3-9, AzerTag reports.

As part of the Days of Culture, the concerts, performances photo exhibition, will be arranged in various cities of Iran.

The Days of Culture aims to develop bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as to promote Azerbaijan`s culture, art, tourism potential in Iran.

News.Az

News.Az